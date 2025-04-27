S Korean embassy offers condolences to Iran after blast

"We are deeply saddened by this devastating incident and stand with the people of Iran in this difficult situation," said the embassy in a message on Sunday.

"We express our condolences to the bereaved families, the injured, and all those affected by this incident," the Embassy added.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand said on Saturday that the death toll from the Saturday tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port, which was followed by a massive fire, rose to 28 on Sunday.

"Currently, 190 injured people are admitted to hospital, 20 of whom are in ICU wards," Kolivand said.

The number of injured was announced to be hundreds.

KI/ISN1404020704664