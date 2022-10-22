Iran to file lawsuit against US for interfering in unrest

Iran Deputy Judiciary for International Affairs and Secretary of High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabad on Saturday stated that the Justice Department of Tehran has been tasked to file a lawsuit against the US government in order to investigate the damages and meddling inflicted by the US direct involvement in the unrest.

As to the destructive role of London-base Persian-language television channels such as Iran International and BBC Persian in inciting protestors to destroy public and private properties as well as training them to embark on terrorist acts, Gharibabadi said that the two TV channels and their personnel should be added to the list of terrorist groups and individuals, so the Islamic Republic is preparing documented cases on their anti-Iran attempts, which would be pursued by Iranian and foreign judiciaries in the near future.

The roles of countries such as the UK and Saudi Arabia that host and support the TV channels will not be ignored by the Islamic Republic’s judiciary system, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghariabadi pointed to the attacks made against Iran's diplomatic premises and individuals in some countries and stated that all the diplomatic figures and premises are expected to be immunized from any harm and damage; thus, the hosting country should do whatever needed to protect them and prevent any attack on diplomatic buildings or staff.

The countries, where Iranian diplomatic premises or personnel have been attacked, should abide by their commitments under international law and prosecute the perpetrators of such attacks or extradite the offenders to Iran on the basis of the 1973 Convention, Kazem Gharibabadi added.

MA/IRN84919533