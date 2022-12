TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – The ceremony of the fortieth day after the martyrdom of Arman Aliverdi was held at Ark Mosque in Tehran on Thursday with the lecture of Head of Islamic Development Organization (IDO) Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi.

Arman Aliverdi, 21, Iranian Basiji youth who was severely beaten by savage rioters in Tehran and taken to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.