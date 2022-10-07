Senior cleric says recent riots plotted by western powers

Speaking during this week's Friday Prayers, Ayatollah Kazem Sedeiqi said that the hegemonic powers and the Global Arrogance (Western powers) including the US and Zionist Israeli regime are in a constant war against the truth, justice and religion of God, Sedighi noted that the hegemonic system said conspiracy, betrayal and crime against Iran.

He referred to the creating of MKO terrorist group and arming them, as well as the imposed war and illegal sanctions as examples of the enemy's plans against Iran since the Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Sedighi noted that the recent incidents in Iran indicated a vast conspiracy premeditated by the United States, adding that the recent riots and sedition were planned by the US president, the Zionists and their satellite states.

"Even if our republic was not Islamic, our enemies would still be wary of a strong, powerful and independent Iran, and Iran's strength would be intolerable for them," he stressed.

Pointing out that the riots were supported and directed from outside the country, Sedighi clarified that Joe Biden and the US officials openly declared their support and provided all-round assistance, and also European countries such as the UK joined them to intensify the riots.

"The recent conspiracy was the conspiracy of arrogance and the world of domination, which targeted our honor, authority and power. This conspiracy also targeted our beliefs," Ayatollah Sedighi noted.

He also praised the wisdom of the Iranian youth for not being deceived by enemies' plots and for their support for the Islamic establishment.

