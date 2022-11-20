Backing rioters, terrorists not in interest of US, West

Speaking in a meeting of the Cabinet on Sunday evening, President Raeisi pointed to the sublime recommendations of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei yesterday and stated that the 13th government is duty-bound to offer quality services to the noble nation of Islamic Iran and will make its utmost effort in solving economic problems facing the people.

The sworn enemies of the Islamic Iran have been armed to teeth in waging a hybrid war against Iranian people in order to disrupt and undermine the progress and achievements of the country, he said, adding that in addition to making double efforts of government officials of the country to provide quality services among all walks of life, the security, administrative and judicial bodies burden a great responsibility for the safety of people and safeguarding of assets of the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi referred to the enemy's propaganda against the Islamic Establishment through falsifying news and false narratives of recent events and emphasized the need for intelligent, transparent, accurate and timely information to the people by the media outlets and responsible organizations.

Turning to the explicit support of the United States, France and several other European countries for terrorists and riotous elements, Raeisi warned these countries that supporting terrorism will definitely not be in their interests and mandated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take the necessary measures through diplomatic and legal means to neutralize and tackle conspiracies that are orchestrated from abroad.

