Iranian people frustrated enemies: senior cleric

Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard made the remarks on Tuesday, saying that attempts of enemies of the Islamic Establishment to sow division in the Establishment were foiled by the revolutionary people of the country.

Referring to the desperate efforts of the enemies during the recent riots in the country to create divisions among the ranks of the Armed Forces, he said that those who have such thoughts have no knowledge of the country's political sphere and also the two powerful institutions of the country i.e. Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that are united together.

Those who have the least knowledge of these two powerful institutions and the powerful arms of the Revolution must know that the Army, Basij and IRGC are one united force, the senior cleric emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the huge turnout of people in the gathering of Prophet Muhammad (S) held in Tehran and other provinces of the country and said that this huge participation of people to condemn the recent riots send a very strong message that people and Armed Forces of the country have stood alongside each other to safeguard the values of the the Islamic Establishment and are staunch supporter of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

The presence of people completely frustrated sinister plots designed by enemies against the Islamic Establishment, the cleric added.

MA/5597947