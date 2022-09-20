US must end econ. terrorism rather shedding crocodile tears

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet on Tuesday wrote, "An investigation was ordered into tragic death of Mahsa, who, as President said, was just like our own daughters."

"To Iran, human rights are of inherent value- unlike those who see it as a tool against adversaries. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, US must end #EconomicTerrorism," he added.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raeisi has ordered a thorough probe into the case of a young woman who collapsed at a police station last Tuesday and died three days later after she was transferred to a hospital in the Iranian capital.

In a Sunday phone call, the Iranian president condoled with the family members of the 22-year-old woman, identified as Mahsa Amini.

“I was informed of this incident when I was on a trip in Uzbekistan [to attend the latest Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit]. I immediately ordered my colleagues [in the administration] to investigate this as a special case,” he told Amini’s family.

Raeisi assured the family of the deceased woman that every effort will be made to protect her rights.

Immediately after Amini’s death on Friday, Raeisi ordered Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to investigate the details of the incident with “urgency and precision” and to submit a report on the results.

A special committee has been established to investigate different aspects of Amini’s death.

Police on Friday released CCTV footage of the moment she fell to the ground, dismissing allegations of any physical violence against the victim. Police also said Amini lost her life due to heart failure.

MNA/FNA14010629000694