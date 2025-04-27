Putin orders dispatching several aircrafts to Iran: embassy

The embassy added that it wished those injured a quick recovery.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, over the deadly blast in southern Iran.

Putin also expressed Moscow's readiness to provide necessary assistance in addressing the aftermath of the tragedy.

At least 25 people were killed and over 800 others were injured following a dreadful explosion that rocked the port in Bandar Abbas on Saturday.

The exact cause of the blast is yet under investigation.

