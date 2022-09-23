Tehraners hold large anti-rioters rallies after Fri. Prayers

The people in the Iranian capital of Tehran held big rallies to denounce foreign-backed recent riots in some cities in the country on Friday after the prayers.

The marchers announced their anger at the violent actions by the rioters , who have killed several security forces so far.

According to media report, the rate of attendance at this week's Friday Prayers was significantly larger compared to recent weeks as the people of Tehran filled different streets in downtown Tehran in the pro-Establishment demonstration.

Despite the heat, thousands of people were around Tehran University an hour ago and were waiting for the start of the march.

Similar protests have been held in other cities across the country against the destructive and violent actions committed by the western-backed rioters.

MNA