Judicial official visits Evin Prison compound after fire

After the visit, he announced that the skirmishes and the fire were caused only by the prisoners of the theft and violent crimes ward and in the tailoring workshops of the same ward and did not spread to other wards.

Gharibabadi added that peace and security were restored to the prison iand immediately all prisoners were able to make phone calls with their families, and those injured in the skirmishes also received the necessary medical treatment.

Stressing the Iranian authorities attach great importance to prisoners' health and safety, Gharibabadi said that the prison's authorities have assured that none of the prisoners' rights will be violated.

The Iranian Judiciary says conditions in Tehran’s Evin Prison are "completely normal" and the facility’s daily affairs are being carried out as usual after a large fire broke out in one of the prison’s workshops.

The media center of the Judiciary said on Sunday that the blaze erupted in one of the tailoring workshops of Evin Prison following clashes between a number of prisoners convicted of financial crimes and theft.

The reports said 61 people were injured in the meyhem. It added that 4 inmates convicted of financial crimes died last night "due to smoke inhalation." according to Press TV.

