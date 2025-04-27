Tajik minister arrives in Tehran for Iran EXPO 2025

The Tajik delegation's headed th minister Sherali Kabir are scheduled to visit the Iran Export Capabilities Exhibition (Iran Expo 2025). They are also planned to hold consultations and meeting with Iranian economic officials, including Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin and Iran's Deputy First Vice President for International Affairs and Regional Cooperation Al Najafi.

Iran Expo 2025, to be held in Tehran from April 28 to May 2, will host over 2,500 traders, economic directors, and heads of chambers of commerce from over 100 countries.

MNA