Saudi king condoles Iran over Bandar Abbas port explosion

Saudi Arabia has conveyed condolences to Iran over the victims of Bandar Abbas Port explosion which killed at least 18 people and injured hundreds more.

On Sunday, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to the Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, following the explosion that occurred in the Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.

King Salman expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Pezeshkian, the families of the victims, and the brotherly Iranian people. He also wished the injured speedy recovery, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Similarly, the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, extended his sincere condolences and sympathy to Pezeshkian and the families of the explosion’s victims, wishing the injured a swift recovery.

On Saturday, a massive explosion and fire hit the Shahid Rajaee section of the Bandar Abbas Port in southern Iran, killing at least 18 people and injuring more than 700, reported Reuters. Iran’s President Pezeshkian ordered an investigation into the incident and sent the Interior Minister to the site.

Following the explosion at Bandar Abbas, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed it sincere condolences and sympathy to Iran and the families of the victims. It also expressed readiness to provide any assistance requested by the Iranian authorities in the aftermath of this tragedy, the Ministry said in a statement.

RHM/