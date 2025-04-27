Hezbollah sympathizes with Iran over tragic explosion

Hezbollah, while declaring its deep solidarity with the resistant nation of Iran, emphasized that it stands by the Islamic Republic and the dear people of Iran.

Relying on its faith and firm determination, the Islamic Republic of Iran will overcome this calamity and will continue the path of progress, resistance, and defense of the ideals of the Islamic nation with strength.

The tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port has so far resulted in the confirmed deaths of at least 18 people and injuries to over 800 others.

Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing, as authorities continue to evaluate the situation and provide support to those affected.

RHM/