Iran top authorities thank people for thwarting enemy plots

Stating that enemies of this land and territory regard the unified and powerful Iran as a threat to their interests, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Judiciary Chief Mohseni Eje’ei appreciated the vigilance and prudence of the wise people of the country in realizing the malicious planning of enemies and neutralizing their hostile conspiracies.

In the tripartite meeting held at the Presidential compound in downtown Tehran, the heads of the three branches of the government considered the maintaining peace and security of the country ‘essential’ for economic and business activities and stressed that Iranian society is currently in dire need of unity and amity of all walks of life regardless of religion, language and ethnicity to overcome their enmity and hostility waged against the noble people of the country.

In addition, heads of the three branches of the government thanked the round-the-clock and nonstop efforts of defenders of security(all security forces) over the past weeks and emphasized that peace and security in the country is the basis of any kind of development and flourishing of economic-business activities of people.

