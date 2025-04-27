2,500 foreign merchants to participate in "Iran Expo 2025"

The Deputy for Economic Coordination of Tehran Province announced that the 7th edition of the Iran Expo international exhibition is set to kick off with the participation of over 2,500 traders, economic managers, and heads of chambers of commerce from more than 100 countries.

The 7th Export Capabilities Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Monday, April 28.

In this edition of the exhibition, Iran's maximum production and export capacities in various goods and services sectors will be showcased.

Additionally, specialized and expert-level meetings and discussions will be held to develop and strengthen economic and trade relations between the two countries.

This significant economic event will not only be an effective step in deepening the long-standing and friendly relations among the participating countries but also serve as a platform for expanding trade and economic cooperation at various levels.

The exhibition will run through May 2, 2025.

