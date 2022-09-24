Raeisi urges decisive action against disruptors of natl peace

Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in a Saturday phone conversation with the family of Mohammad-Rasoul Doust-Mohammadi, a member of the Basij volunteer force, who was martyred during recent violent riots in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

Raeisi expressed his condolences to Doust-Mohammadi's family members over the heart-breaking incident and stressed the importance of pursuing and dealing decisively with the perpetrators of his martyrdom.

He emphasized the need to distinguish between protest and disturbance of public order and security and said evil acts of riot lead to bitter events, including the martyrdom of Doust-Mohammadi, whose brave presence in defending the country's security was a symbol of his patriotism.

He added that the country and the noble Iranian nation owe their security to the blood of thousands of martyrs like Doust-Mohammadi, Press TV reported.

Doust-Mohammadi was martyred on Wednesday in a stabbing attack.

Mashhad’s Governor Mohsen Davari announced on Friday that Iranian security forces have arrested the perpetrators behind the murder of Doust-Mohammadi. He did not give further details on the matter.

Iran has witnessed incidents of street violence over the past few days in the wake of the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in hospital after she was detained by police.

Despite clarification on the circumstances surrounding Amini’s death, violent protests led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property as well as ambulances and police vehicles.

At least five security personnel have been killed while trying to confront riots in Mashhad, Quchan, Shiraz, Tabriz, and Karaj. Several members of the security forces have also been injured.

MNA