Oct 25, 2022, 11:32 AM

Leader thanks Basij members as Tehran’s defenders of security

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei expressed his thanks to Basij members as the defenders of security in Tehran.

The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami in a speech on Oct. 14, held in Tehran among Basiji members participating in confronting the rioters and disruptors of security, said, “We have been able to come out victorious in every scene and defeat all the malicious plots of enemies of the country 43 years after the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran).”

After that, the Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp visited the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and stated, “As I said before, don't worry, the true forces of IRGC have stood by you to defend sublime values of the Islamic Revolution confidently and firmly. Today, I saw Basiji members and IRGC forces who are proudly defending the Islamic Revolution, and they greeted you and prayed for you.”

Then, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in response to the IRGC chief stated, “Send my greetings to all of the loyal forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and thank them, I prayed for their success.”

