Oct 17, 2022, 10:54 PM

Riots, vandalism not tolerated anywhere: Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – In reaction to the EU sanctions imposed against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that riots and vandalism are not tolerated anywhere in the world.

In a tweet on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Down a well-worn path of ineffective sanctions, the EU today adopted further superfluous sanctions on Iranian persons.”

“It is an unconstructive act out of miscalculation, based on widespread disinformation. Riots and vandalism are not tolerated anywhere; Iran is no exception,” he added.

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union on Monday sanctioned 11 Iranian individuals and four entities including the Morality Police, Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces (Police) and a number of its managers under the pretext of human rights issues.

Earlier, Iran’s top diplomat Amir-Abdollahian said in a phone call with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell that Islamic Republic of Iran has strong popular support and an efficient democracy.

Here, Iran, is not the land of velvet or colorful coups, but the anchor of stability and security in the region, he added.

