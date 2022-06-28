Iran’s football striker with sensational goals

Mehdi Taremi (born on July 18, 1992) is a footballer who plays as a striker for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Iranian national team.

The star's bicycle kick goal for Porto against Chelsea was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021.

The Persian striker began his development at Bargh Bushehr at the age of 10.

Having played in some teams, he earned a transfer to Persepolis, where he continued to regularly find the back of the nets, hitting 53 goals in 105 meetings, helping his side to win back-to-back domestic titles.

“When the striker joined Iran’s biggest club Persepolis in 2014, he had established himself as a hard-working forward but there was little sign that he was on his way to becoming one of Asia’s top forwards,” FourFourTwo Magazine reported when it has published the names of the Best Asian players in the world.

He played one season in Qatar, after joining Al Gharafa for 0.5 million euros. Taremi scored 22 goals in 38 appearances for the club, before moving to Rio Ave for his first stint in European Football. He was named the Rio Ave’s Player of the Month for July 2020.

“After joining Rio Ave in 2019, he scored 18 goals to earn a move to FC Porto where he has continued to score on a regular basis. Ready to lead Iran at the World Cup and enhance a burgeoning reputation,” FourFourTwo Magazine said.

Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi was chosen as the best player of April 2022 from Porto.

His brilliant performance justified the preference of the supporters of the dragons. Notably in that period, the forward respected the fasting of Ramadan.

He was also named the top scorer in the 2022 Asian Qualifiers by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Recently, Mehdi Taremi and his teammate Fábio Vieira have been introduced as the second most successful duo player, according to the Liga Portugal website.

In 1930, the first FIFA World Cup Football (soccer) Championship was held in Uruguay.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ in Group B of the tournament will face England, the US, and Wales.

Iran football team became the 14th team to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Moreover, the ‘Persian Leopards’ became the first Asian team to book their place in a major competition.

Iran, No. 21 in the current FIFA world rankings, will kick off the World Cup campaign in Qatar against fifth-ranked England on November 21.

"Iran in the World Cup is always a big story", revealed the Middle East and North African football journalist Uri Levy.

"They had a good qualifying campaign. Under Dragan Skocic, they showed that they have the quality. It is the talent upfront that is making the difference for them. Bayer Leverkusen’s Sardar Azmoun and Porto’s Mehdi Taremi are prominent names in the squad.”

Compiled and translated by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi