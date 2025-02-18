Plan to displace Palestinians is an old conspiracy

Donald Trump used the destruction caused by Zionist attacks on the Gaza Strip as a pretext to call for the complete evacuation of Gaza, proposing the forced migration of its residents to neighboring Arab countries such as Egypt and Jordan while advocating for US control over the 365-kilometer-long strip.

The US president claimed that the goal of this plan is to ensure the safety and well-being of Palestinians, away from violence and unrest, and Egypt and Jordan must accept this American proposal. However, Trump’s claim of seeking security and peace for Palestinians is contradicted by the fact that he has played a major role in the genocide of the Palestinian people, and the Zionist regime has been armed with the deadliest weapons by the US to carry out massacres in Gaza.

Trump’s statements have faced widespread rejection from various countries, particularly Egypt and Jordan, while Palestinians have condemned the proposal as a dangerous plan and an invitation to ethnic cleansing. Notably, redrawing the region’s map according to the American vision and annexing Gaza to occupied Zionist territories are among Trump’s underlying objectives.

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, the United Kingdom, the United Nations, the King of Jordan, a former Saudi intelligence chief, China, the Palestinian Authority's head Mahmoud Abbas, and the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque have all reacted to Trump’s proposal for the forced displacement of Gazans, rejecting it outright. These statements are seen as a dangerous move aimed at expanding the Zionist occupiers’ territory, to the detriment of Islamic nations and the forced displacement of Gaza’s residents.

Recently, a Hamas delegation led by Muhammed Ismail Darwish, head of the movement’s council, visited Iran and met with Iranian officials. During this visit, Sheikh Hussein Qassem, Hamas’ cultural advisor, elaborated on the forced displacement plan and the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting Palestine. Below is his text of the interview with Mehr News Agency:

Conspiracies in Palestine began with the British occupation in 1917 and have continued to this day. The project to displace Palestinians started after 1948 and continued in 1956, targeting the remaining Palestinians, he said.

"The Palestinian people are a resilient nation. The West Bank is under a more severe siege than Gaza, yet it continues to resist with whatever means it has."

Qassem emphasized, "With the support of our brothers in the resistance axis—in Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq—we will, God willing, eliminate the Zionist regime. The Islamic Revolution of Iran is a unique model for all liberation movements."

