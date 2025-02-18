IRGC Ground Force stages largest-ever operational exercise

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces commenced the second phase of Great Prophet 19, their largest operational drill, in southwestern Iran.

The exercise features advanced combat tactics, armored assaults, drone operations, and missile strikes to enhance defensive and offensive capabilities.

The second phase of the Great Prophet 19 military drill, conducted by the IRGC Ground Forces, began on Tuesday in southwestern Iran, marking the force’s largest-ever operational exercise.

This phase follows the initial security-focused drill in the Azgeleh region of Kermanshah and was launched in the presence of Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the IRGC Ground Forces, in the southwest. The second stage of the operation officially commenced in the Shaveriyeh region, with the participation of various IRGC units and specialized divisions.

During this phase, IRGC Ground Forces will carry out a series of offensive and defensive maneuvers, electronic warfare operations, and large-scale armored, missile, drone, and artillery attacks. The exercise will continue in the coming days.

The drill also serves as a testing ground for newly integrated military equipment and weapons within IRGC units, alongside the implementation of modern combat tactics and strategies.

MP/6382442