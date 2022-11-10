Iran jersey in 2022 world cup symbolizes unity

The jersey for Iran’s national football team to be worn in the upcoming World Cup was officially unveiled at the Milad Tower International Conference Center on Tuesday evening.

Sports Minister Hamid Sajjadi, Head of Iran football federation Mehdi Taj and the players of Iran’s national football team took part in the event.

During the unveiling ceremony, Vahid Amiri, as the representative of the players, read out his teammates’ covenant.

Iran has also unveiled kits for fans of Team Melli in the Qatar World Cup.

The jersey named “Pirouz” has been released in a ceremony attended by Seyyed Majid Emami, the head of a workgroup for fashion and clothing in Iran.

Amitis Mashayekhi, the designer of the kits for fans of Team Melli told Mehr that Iranians’ unity has been highlighted in the design.

All provinces have been fairly considered in the design, he said, noting that no specific province has been taken into more consideration.

“Pirouz”, meaning “victorious” in Farsi, is the lone surviving Asiatic cheetah cub.

The images designed on the shirt that show Iran’s provinces represent the skin of an Asiatic cheetah.

The whole of the Iranian nation is synonymous with a cheetah.

The Caspian Sea and the Persian Gulf are seen on the top and bottom parts of the design.

The 6 lines shown in the kits represent 6 presences of Team Melli in the world Cups.

In Iran, the cheetah is also bound to cultural and social meanings.

In 2014, the Iranian national football team announced that their 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2015 AFC Asian Cup kits are imprinted with pictures of the Asiatic cheetah to bring attention to conservation efforts.

How about the kits of Team Melli’s rivals?

After months of leaks and speculation, the United States officially released its World Cup kit for the 2022 tournament in Qatar in September, sportingnews.com reported.

"Through a bold and vibrant reimagined design, the new USA uniforms serve as a symbol of pride for team and country, representing diversity and togetherness – values that unite the country," the source added.

After months of leaks and speculation, the FA officially released England's World Cup kit for the 2022 tournament in Qatar in September, sportingnews.com reported.

"Ready to go again," the FA said on social media as it launched the new designs. "We wear the shirt with pride."

Ahead of Wales' first World Cup appearance since 1958, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has officially released the kit that captain Gareth Bale and his teammates will be wearing for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The kits were announced at the start of September and released around two weeks later. Wales wore them in matches for the first time in the UEFA Nations League in September.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

The "Persian Leopards" in Group B of the tournament will face England, the US, and Wales.

Iran football team became the 14th team to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Moreover, the ‘Persian Leopards’ became the first Asian team to book their place in a major competition.

Iran, No. 21 in the current FIFA world rankings, will kick off the World Cup campaign in Qatar against fifth-ranked England on November 21.

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi