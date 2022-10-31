Mehdi Taremi; ‘jack of all trades’

The Iranian forward has 17 goals and 11 assists in the Primeria Liga 2022, Squawka News reported.

Back in August, Porto FC gave the Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi the unofficial name of “Persian Gulf Boy”.

The Iranian legionnaire who is good at scoring stunning goals was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021 and his bicycle kick goals get standing ovations.

Mehdi Taremi (born on July 18, 1992) is a footballer who plays as a striker for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Iranian national team.

