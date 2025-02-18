Iran to not engage in any negotiations under maximum pressure

"What matters is not beautiful words and interviews, but what has been signed," the top diplomat stressed in an interview with Iran's al-Alam television network, referring to a memorandum signed by US President Donald Trump earlier in February.

The document restored Washington’s “maximum pressure” policy towards the Islamic Republic that was initiated during Trump’s first tenure.

Under the approach, the US left a multi-party and United Nations-endorsed nuclear agreement between Iran and others. It then restored the sanctions that the deal had lifted, and mounted even more illegal economic restrictions against the Islamic Republic.

"The instructions given to various US ministries to exert ‘maximum pressure’ on the Islamic Republic of Iran are crystal clear. This is what has been documented, signed, and will be the benchmark for their (the Americans’) actions," the Iranian official noted.

Araghchi pointed out that Iran had never bowed to threats or responded to pressure with concessions, according to PressTV.

"The ‘maximum pressure’ has never worked when it comes to Iran… The resolutions and sanctions against Iran have not been effective," the foreign minister asserted.

Iran has been responding to the US’s pressure tactics by further diversifying its economic and trade partnerships, finding more ways to bypass the sanctions, reinvigorating domestic production, and further reinforcing its cooperation with its key allies, including Russia and China.

Araghchi criticized the US for its merely verbalizing empty rhetoric, apparently referring to Washington’s alleging an interest in negotiating with Tehran or its threats of taking military action against the Islamic Republic.

He warned that Tehran would not be fooled by mere words, saying, "So far, we have not seen anything except some hollow threats of military attacks, which even they, themselves, know have no basis. We have not seen anything else except the signed document, which clearly outlines their policy."

The foreign minister highlighted Iran's resilience and determination to defend its dignity and sovereignty. "The Iranian nation has always defended its honor and dignity with determination.”

The official, however, said if Washington chose to rather address the Iranian nation with “respect and dignity, naturally, we will respond in kind."

"Iran will not engage in any negotiations under maximum pressure and threats,” he repeated, adding, “We will adjust ourselves according to their policy."

Separately, Araghchi pointed to an upcoming visit by Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Tehran, saying the trip would take place as part of the political exchanges between the countries that are underway.

Asked if the Qatari head of state would be bearing any messages for Iran from the United States or any other foreign party, the official said the Islamic Republic was not aware of Al Thani’s carrying any such messages from a third party.

MP/