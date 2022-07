Porto added another trophy to the cabinet after a routine 3-0 win against Tondela in the Super Cup. Mehdi Taremi and Evanilson scored within three minutes to establish a 2-0 halftime lead, Taremi bagging his brace in the 82nd minute to end a one-sided contest.

After Taremi's goal, the Porto club wrote on their Twitter page: "Bow down to the KING OF PERSIA."