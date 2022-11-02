  1. Sports
Nov 2, 2022, 3:00 PM

Taremi; Man of the Match in Porto vs. Atletico Madrid

Taremi; Man of the Match in Porto vs. Atletico Madrid

TEHRAN, Nov. 2 (MNA) – Mehdi Taremi has been selected as Man of the Match in Porto-Atletico Madrid football match.

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto secure a 2-1 win at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to finish top of Champions League Group B.

Following the match, the website goalpoint.pt chose Taremi as Man of the Match with a point of 7.7.

Recently, Squawka News has given the Iranian football star, who has recently been selected as the player of the week by UEFA, the unofficial name of “jack of all trades”.

Also, Reuters has described Taremi as “a scoring machine”.

Previously, Porto FC gave the Iranian striker the unofficial name of “Persian Gulf Boy”.

The Iranian legionnaire who is good at scoring stunning goals was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021 and his bicycle kick goals get standing ovations.

Mehdi Taremi (born on July 18, 1992) is a footballer who plays as a striker for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Iranian national team.

AMK/5622645

News Code 193178

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News