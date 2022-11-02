Taremi; Man of the Match in Porto vs. Atletico Madrid

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto secure a 2-1 win at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to finish top of Champions League Group B.

Following the match, the website goalpoint.pt chose Taremi as Man of the Match with a point of 7.7.

Recently, Squawka News has given the Iranian football star, who has recently been selected as the player of the week by UEFA, the unofficial name of “jack of all trades”.

Also, Reuters has described Taremi as “a scoring machine”.

Previously, Porto FC gave the Iranian striker the unofficial name of “Persian Gulf Boy”.

The Iranian legionnaire who is good at scoring stunning goals was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021 and his bicycle kick goals get standing ovations.

Mehdi Taremi (born on July 18, 1992) is a footballer who plays as a striker for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Iranian national team.

