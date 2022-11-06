FC Porto hails Taremi's brilliant performance

FC Porto beat Pacos Ferreira 4-0 in the match one of the goals was scored by Mehdi Taremi.

Following the victory, the Portuguese Primeira Liga club praised the Iranian player’s performance by tweeting “Nothing but love for @MehdiTaremi9”.

Previously, Porto FC gave the Iranian striker the unofficial name of “Persian Gulf Boy”.

On November 2, Taremi was selected as Man of the Match in the Porto-Atletico Madrid football match.

Recently, Squawka News has given the Iranian football star, who has recently been selected as the player of the week by UEFA, the unofficial name of “jack of all trades”.

Also, Reuters has described Taremi as “a scoring machine”.

The Iranian legionnaire who is good at scoring stunning goals was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021 and his bicycle kick goals get standing ovations.

