IRGC Ground Force to hold 2nd stage of drill in coming days

The first part of the second stage of the military exercise of IRGC Ground Forces, codenamed Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) and also airlifting operation of Saberin Special Forces Brigade at night were launched using Ilyushin-76 aircraft of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The second phase of the IRGC military exercise, codenamed Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) will be held in southwest of the country in the coming days.

The Saberin Special Unit will also practice special operations tactics appropriate for asymmetric warfare in the military exercise.

Earlier, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Saberin Unit Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Feizollahi had announced the full readiness of his special forces to counter any blunder by the enemies.

