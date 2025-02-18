2 Hezbollah fighters pulled out alive from ruins in Kafarkila

Lebanese sources have announced that two young men from the town of Kafarkila, in southern Lebanon, have pulled out alive from the rubble of a house after several months of occupation, even though contact with them had been cut off for more than three months.

Some reports indicate that some Hezbollah fighters have been pulled out alive from the rubble after 83 days of ceasefire. This event took place in Kafarkila in southern Lebanon during which two Hezbollah fighters were pulled out alive from the rubble.

MA/6383030