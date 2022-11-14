Queiroz announces final Team Melli squad for 2022 World Cup

The confirmed list of players of Iran’s national football team is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand, Amir Abedzadeh, Hossein Hosseini, and Payam Niazmand.

Defenders: Majid Hosseini, Mohamad Hossein Kanaanizadeghan, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Morteza Pouraliganji, Sadegh Moharrami, Milad Mohammadi, Ramin Rezaeian, and Abolfazl Jalali.

Midfielders: Ehsan Hajsafi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ali Karimi, Ahmad Nourollahi, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Mehdi Torabi, Saman Goddos, Ali Gholizadeh, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, and Vahid Amiri.

Forwards: Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi and Karim Ansarifard.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

The "Persian Leopards" in Group B of the tournament will face England, the US, and Wales.

The Persians will start the prestigious campaign on Nov. 21 against Gareth Southgate’s England.

Iran will meet Wales on Nov. 25 and play the US four days later.

