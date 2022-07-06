Utility player in Iran's national football team

Ehsan Hajsafi was born on 25 February, 1990 in Kashan, Iran.

The player kicked off his career in Zob Ahan in 2000 and left the club in 2006, joining Sepahan. He was extracted from Sepahan youth academy by Luka Bonačić.

Hajsafi played two matches from the start in the 2007 FIFA Club World Cup and has been a regular for Sepahan during recent seasons.

His first international goal was against Qatar in the 2008 West Asian Football Federation Championship when Iran went on to win 6–1.

On 25 May 2008, Hajsafi played his first A national team match for Iran in a friendly game against Zambia. He shone in his debut with two brilliant assists in Iran's 3–2 win at Azadi Stadium.

In 2009, Hajsafi was selected by Goal.com as the most promising player in Asian football.

He played in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup qualification, which was considered the best left side of the competition.

In June 2011, Hajsafi signed a one and a half year loan conscription contract with Tractor, reuniting him with former coach Amir Ghalenoei. Then, he returned to Sepahan in January 2012.

In March 2014, he was assigned as captain for the first time in his 57th national cap against Kuwait.

On 30 August 2015, Hajsafi joined FSV Frankfurt in the German 2. Bundesliga with a two-year contract.

He played his 100th international game on 15 November 2018 at the age of 28 in Azadi Stadium against Trinidad and Tobago.

On 29 December 2017, after six months with Panionios, Hajisafi reached an agreement with the Greek side Olympiacos, signing a three and a half years' contract.

On 2 September 2018, Hajisafi returned to Tractor with 3 years contract.

Hajsafi is regarded as a utility player, being able to play as a left midfielder, left-back, defensive midfielder, and winger, kids.kiddle.co reported.

He was on the national team list to participate in the 2010 World Cup. He entered the field as a reserve player in the qualifying round and the match against the Emirates, he was an important player in Iran's victory in this critical game.

The Iranian utility player was invited to the national team by Carlos Queiroz at the 2014 World Cup. Haj Safi played in all three matches against Nigeria, Argentina, and Bosnia.

These days, the captain of Iran’s national team is busy with his training at FIFA Day, which has recently been selected by the AEK in Athens club as a candidate for the top soccer players of the season, and his good performance has led the spectators to have a positive opinion on the Iranian left-footed soccer player.

This is his last chance to play in a World Cup for an Iranian 32-year-old player, an experienced player who played in many places around the world.

In 1930, the first FIFA World Cup Football (soccer) Championship was held in Uruguay.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ in Group B of the tournament will face England, the US, and Wales.

Iran football team became the 14th team to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Moreover, the ‘Persian Leopards’ became the first Asian team to book their place in a major competition.

Iran, No. 21 in the current FIFA world rankings, will kick off the World Cup campaign in Qatar against fifth-ranked England on November 21.

"Iran in the World Cup is always a big story", revealed the Middle East and North African football journalist Uri Levy. "They had a good qualifying campaign. Under Dragan Skocic, they showed that they have the quality. It is the talent upfront that is making the difference for them. Bayer Leverkusen’s Sardar Azmoun and Porto’s Mehdi Taremi are prominent names in the squad.”

Compiled and translated by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi