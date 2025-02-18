  1. Economy
Iran’s W. Azarbaijan exports 2.7 million tons in 10 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – An observer to customs offices of West Azarbaijan province has said that over 2.7 million tons of products were exported from the provincial customs offices in first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Khaled Jangjoo Observer of Customs Office of West Azarbaijan province added that export of non-oil products from the customs offices of this province between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025 registered a 63 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He went on to say that 2.7 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $1.6 million, were exported from the customs offices of this province between March 21, 2024 and January 20, 2025.

The income of the customs offices of West Azarbaijan province has increased 88 percent in this period. 

