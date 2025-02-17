Iran to respond to Israeli aggression in due time

Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, the second-in-command of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Monday that "the True Promise 3 will be carried out in appropriate time."

Iran has called two past missile and drone attacks against the Zionist Israeli regime True Promise 1 and 2 carried out in April and October 2023, respectively.

"Zionist regime officials themselves admit that Hamas won and they lost," the general said about the Gaza ceasefire.

After the two retaliatory Iranian operations, in the early hours of October 26, Israeli warplanes used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to fire projectiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces in a flagrant breach of the country's national sovereignty.

Iran said that the strike was "successfully" intercepted and countered by the country’s air defense system and that it caused limited damage to radar sites. Five people, including four Army officers and a civilian, were killed in the assault.

MNA