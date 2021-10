In a match that was held in Dubai’s Al Wasl Stadium, Team Melli defeated the UAE 1-0 thanks to a goal by Mehdi Taremi in the 71st minute.

Iran cemented its place at top of the group with 9 points out of three matches.

Earlier in the day, South Korea defeated Syria 2-1 in Seoul and Iraq and Lebanon shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

