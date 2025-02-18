No agreement reached on dates for Trump-Putin summit

Russia-US talks in Riyadh have just begun, it is too early to give assessment, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Sputnik, the Kremlin's spokesman said on the Russia-US talks that the global interest in the Russian-US talks in Riyadh is understandable, but since the talks have just begun, it's too early to draw any conclusions.

He said that Russia is focused on a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine, unlike Europe and the previous US administration.

For Russia, the key thing is to achieve its goals regarding the situation in Ukraine, preferably by peaceful means.

"As of now, no agreement has been reached on possible dates for a Putin-Trump summit," Peskov further highlighted.

MNA