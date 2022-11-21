The Persian Leopards vs. the Three Lions

Starsandstripesfc has termed Iran’s team as a “dark horse”- a team about it little is known but that unexpectedly wins or succeeds.

Iran is a team that many around the world haven’t seen play much, but they could be the most in-form team in Group B. They qualified for Qatar 2022 by winning their group in AFC World Cup qualifying, and their September window featured a win over Uruguay and a draw against Senegal, both participants in this World Cup, the source added.

They have some players that appear for major clubs throughout Europe, and because of that, they won’t back down from any opponent. They could be the major dark horse team of the tournament because they have the tools to make some noise, it further noted.

Iran will appear at a third straight World Cup finals as the No. 1-ranked national team from the Asian region, capable of making a mark, Sportingnews said.

They qualified for the 2022 showpiece in emphatic style, winning eight and only losing one of their final qualification-round fixtures. That was enough for them to finish top of their group, as they edged out South Korea, who also qualified as runners-up, the source added.

Porto forward Mehdi Taremi, Feyenoord creator Alireza Jahanbakhsh, and Bayer Leverkusen threat Sardar Azmoun make Iran a strong attacking unit, it further noted.

The squad of Team Melli:

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Ponferradina).

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Sepahan), Abolfazl Jalali (Esteghlal), Hossein Kananizadegan (Al Ahli SC), Shoja Khalilzadeh (Al Ahli SC), Mortza Pouraliganji (Persepolis), Majid Hosseini (Kayserispor), Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb), Milad Mohammadi (AEK), Ehsan Hajisafi (AEK).

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi (Vejle Boldklub), Ahmad Nourollahi (Shabab Al Ahli), Ali Karimi (Kayserispor), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Feyenoord), Ali Gholizadeh (Charleroi), Saman Ghoddos (Brentford).

Forwards: Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen), Karim Ansarifard (Omonia), Mehdi Taremi (Porto).

England

Having reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and then the final of Euro 2020 — only to lose painfully on penalties to Italy — England will be determined to go one better in Qatar and finally win their first major trophy since 1966, Sportingnews said.

Harry Kane (Tottenham / England), Declan Rice (West Ham / England), and Raheem Sterling (Manchester City / England) are the Key players of the team, it noted.

With dreams renewed of football’s most well-known trophy coming home, England enters this tournament with a strong lineup but still with major questions. The Three Lions haven’t played at their best recently, but with arguably the world’s most well-known roster of players, expectations are still high, Starsandstripesfc reported.

Their trip to the final of Euro 2020 only increased those expectations. England will likely consider anything less than a trip to the semifinals a disaster, but they also didn’t get any favors being drawn into this tough group, it further noted.

The squad of England:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Nick Pope (Newcastle).

Defenders: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Benjamin White (Arsenal), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolves), Luke Shaw (Man Utd).

Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Man City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Mason Mount (Chelsea).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), James Maddison (Leicester City).

What is the color of Iran’s jersey?

Team Melli is going to wear red kits in the match with their first opponent.

When does Iran play England?

While the tournament officially kicked off Sunday with the host country Qatar taking on Ecuador, the real action will get underway on Monday, Nov. 21, starting with this matchup between Iran and England.

What time does Iran play England?

Kickoff for Iran-England is set for 4 p.m. local time, which is 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT.

As for the teams themselves, Iran is less than an hour ahead of Qatar, while England is three hours behind.

What stadium is Iran playing with England?

The two teams will square off at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Built in 1976, the stadium underwent renovations ahead of the World Cup and will host a total of eight matches, including the third-place game on Dec. 17.

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi