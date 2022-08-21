Porto FC dubs Mehdi Taremi ‘Persian Gulf Boy’

Last night, the Porto team defeated Sporting Lisbon 3-0 in the Premier Football League of this country.

Mehdi Taremi, too, played in the match while he was setting his record of 100 matches for the club.

The club in a tweet in the Persian Language dubbed the player as “Persian Gulf Boy”.

Mehdi Taremi (born on July 18, 1992) is a footballer who plays as a striker for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Iranian national team.

Earlier last year, the forward was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021.

