Zionist min. claim Trump’s Gaza plan to begin within weeks

In an interview with Israeli media, Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has a history of racist statements against Palestinians, claimed that he hoped to see the relocation of the Palestinian population out of Gaza kick off within weeks, the Middle East Eye reported on Monday.

“Preparations have started amongst our teams, alongside teams of Trump,” Smotrich told reporters, according to N12’s Meet the Press on Saturday evening, hours before US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in the occupied land ahead of his meetings with Israeli leaders.

Trump, speaking at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed earlier this month that the United States would take over the Gaza Strip and own it after displacing its 2.4 million residents to countries like Jordan and Egypt.

The controversial proposal faced fierce opposition globally, with Cairo and Amman strongly rejecting the blatant scheme.

In return, the Trump administration has warned of repercussions for Egypt and Jordan if they do not allow in the more than two million Gazans.

