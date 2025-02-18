US, Russia meet for talks on Ukraine war

The two sides were expected to discuss ways to end the conflict in Ukraine and restore American-Russian relations, according to Reuters.

The conversation could pave the way for a summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine, which is not attending the talks, says no peace deal can be made on its behalf in Riyadh.

Russia said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would meet top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in talks that would focus on ending the Ukraine war and restoring "the whole complex" of Russia-US ties.

