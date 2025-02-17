Agents of destruction accusing Iran of violating human rights

President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran is accused of violating human rights by parties that are causing death and destruction.

“Unfortunately, those who have disrupted the region’s peace and who easily bomb people and bury them under the rubble — those who massacred over 18,000 innocent and defenseless children and almost 10,000 women in Gaza — claim to be defending human rights while accusing us of violating them,” the president said on Monday.

“That such people claim to be observing human rights and advocating for such rights and we are not is unjust to the extreme,” the president said.

He admitted that there are “problems” in Iran as well. “Who doesn’t?!” he asked.

Pezeshkian, who made the remarks at a medical sciences ceremony in Tehran, said Iran’s only path was to rely on the scientific community to address the challenges at home.

