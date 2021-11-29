Iranian Taremi's goal among candidates for FIFA Puskás Award

Mehdi Taremi's stunning bicycle kick for Porto against Chelsea was voted 2020/21 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Tournament.

The FIFA Puskás Award is an award established on 20 October 2009 by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), at the behest of then-president Sepp Blatter, to be awarded to the male or female judged to have scored the most aesthetically significant, or "most beautiful", goal of the calendar year.

According to FIFA website, the race to determine the winner of the FIFA Puskás Award 2021 is underway. The 11-strong shortlist for the best goal during the award period has been revealed and the candidates are as follows: