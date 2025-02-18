Israel withdraws from S Lebanon, remains in 5 border posts

According to the Lebanese state news agency NNA, the Israeli army pulled out from the towns of Blida, Yaroun, Maroun al-Ras, Mais al-Jabal, Houla, Markaba, Odeiseh, Kfarkela and Wazzani.

Lebanese army forces entered the liberated towns and launched operations to clear up bombs and earth mounds, the broadcaster said.

NNA said the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ran patrols in the liberated areas and erected several posts next to Lebanese army checkpoints.

The news agency said Israeli army forces are still deployed at five border posts in southern Lebanon, adjacent to settlements in northern occupied Palestinians lands.

SD/