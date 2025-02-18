Iran ready to develop Caspian-PG corridor infrastructures

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak made the remarks on the sidelines of Third Caspian Sea Economic Forum in Tehran on Tuesday where he also stated that use of agreements such as Caspian Economic Agreement, Trans-Caspian Corridor, and the development of trans-regional cooperation such as BRICS and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have been emphasized by the member states.

Given the climate change, food security, development of transportation infrastructure, energy, exchange of medical knowledge, it is hoped that necessary cooperation will be me among member states.

All five countries of the Caspian Sea littoral states have emphasized their concern about the decline in the Caspian Sea's water level, he said, adding, “In addition, it was emphasized to prevent industrial and urban wastewater from entering the Caspian Sea, use the empty capacities of oil and gas industry, develop tourism based on Caspian tourism and develop energy and refinery industries, and improve the health and well-being of people living on the shores of this sea.”

The connection of electricity exchange networks of the Caspian littoral states and importance of the green energy, solving environmental challenges, climate change, Caspian water pollution and solving them through the technology were emphasized, Iran’s minister of industry added.

Accordingly, scientific consortiums and joint technology parks was approved among member states of the Caspian Sea he noted.

MNA