Sardar Azmoun; ‘Iranian Messi’

Sardar Azmoun, who plays as a forward for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen and the Iran national team, was born in Gonbad Kavus, Golestan Province, in northern Iran on January first, 1995.

Azmoun excelled at volleyball as a youngster and was called up for Iran's U15 team. It's only natural he got involved in the sport: his father, Khalil, is a former Iran international and has coached a number of domestic clubs, while his mother is also a volleyball coach.

He is the vice-captain and third highest goalscorer in the history of the national team: Sardar Azmoun is a superstar in Iran. In addition, he is the big hope for the 2022 World Cup.

According to bundesliga.com, Azmoun has been nicknamed “The Iranian Messi”, but his wiry 6'1" build is more reminiscent of the Bayern and Poland goal machine.

Sardar Azmoun boasts a goalscoring record Robert Lewandowski would be proud of and carries the hopes of his nation like Lionel Messi with the skills to match, the source reported.

After breaking through in his native country where he played at the youth academy of Sepahan — one of Iran's biggest clubs — he was tempted to join Russian outfit, Rubin Kazan, in January 2013 aged just 18.

Iranian professional footballer made his debut for the Iran national team in 2014 aged 19.

The 27-year-old has been a star in Russia for some time and joined Zenit from Rubin Kazan in February 2019 in a deal worth $13.2 million. It was Kazan who found the striker in Iran, where he played for Sepahan's youth academy. But it would be at Rostov where Azmoun made a name for himself, scoring 25 goals and six assists in 77 games. Two of those goals came against Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid in Rostov's memorable 2016/17 Champions League campaign, according to Forbes magazine.

In his three years with Zenit, Azmoun scored 62 goals and made 17 assists in 104 matches. He finished the 2019/20 season as RPL top scorer and won the RFU Player of the Year for the 2020/21 season.

Azmoun won three RPL titles as well as the Russian Cup and two Russian Super Cups while in St. Petersburg.

He was named 2020/21 Russian Premier League Player of the Season for his central role in Zenit's third successive title.

Sardar Azmoun from Iran, who was the forward of Russia's giants Zenit St. Petersburg team, won the title of the best football player in the country in 2021 in a poll conducted by the Russian newspaper Sport Express.

He was voted as the best player of the Russian Premier Liga in the 2020-2021 season. In 84 appearances for the Russian side, the striker has scored 53 goals and provided 19 assists. He is also one of the main attacking powers on Iran’s national football team.

Elaborating on Azmoun’s performance, FourFourTwo Magazine said, “Probably spent too long in Russia, though starred for Zenit St.Petersburg, moving to Bayer Leverkusen only in January 2020”.

“The 27-year-old, who averages almost a goal every 1.5 games for Iran, has been slow to settle in Germany but his undoubted class will surely shine soon. A striker’s striker who is clinical in the area, Azmoun is approaching his peak and will relish the chance to face England, the United States, and Wales.”

“He's very quick, good in the air, and has a good sense for space. But he's not just a goalscorer. Sardar Azmoun also sets up a lot of goals and is an outstanding fit for the Werkself as a player who combines well with others,” Rudi Völler, Leverkusen's managing director for sport said.

Gerardo Seoane, Swiss head coach of Germany's Bayer Leverkusen club, has praised Iranian Striker Sardar Azmoun for his powerful appearance.

Seoane lauded Azmoun's capability in scoring goals in football matches, saying that the 27-year-old Iranian striker can shine in contests.

"He's good at running in behind. He's not a player, who will impress you with his dribbling or do a back-heel, but he's very efficient," the head coach added.

Prominent American business magazine Forbes in a report about Iranian soccer player Sardar Azmoun said that he, without a doubt, would add depth to Leverkusen's attack.

Forbes magazine in its recent report, said, "It is one of the more exciting transfers of this Bundesliga transfer window. On the day before deadline day, Bayer Leverkusen signed Sardar Azmoun for $4.4 million from Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg. "

It also said, "It is a brilliant deal for Leverkusen," because Azmoun's Transfermarkt market value is $27.5 million.

A clinical finisher with both feet — although he favors the right — he is also a significant threat in the air and, as his assists tally shows, he has the vision, passing range and team ethic to make as well as take goals. He can drop deeper to give his team an outlet and link up play, bringing others into the attack.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ in Group B of the tournament will face England, the US, and Wales.

Iran football team became the 14th team to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Moreover, the ‘Persian Leopards’ became the first Asian team to book their place in a major competition.

Iran, No. 21 in the current FIFA world rankings, will kick off the World Cup campaign in Qatar against fifth-ranked England on November 21.

"Iran in the World Cup is always a big story", revealed the Middle East and North African football journalist Uri Levy. "They had a good qualifying campaign. Under Dragan Skocic, they showed that they have the quality. It is the talent upfront that is making the difference for them. Bayer Leverkusen’s Sardar Azmoun and Porto’s Mehdi Taremi are prominent names in the squad.”

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi