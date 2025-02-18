Caspian Economic Forum matters to expanding economic coop.

Iran’s First Vice President and the chairman of the Third Caspian Sea Economic Forum said on Tuesday that holding the forum is an important step in expanding economic cooperation.

The two-day event is being held with the aim of presenting solutions to increase the economic and commercial cooperation between the Caspian Sea littoral states, Tehran Times reported.

He hoped that with the implementation of the decisions in this Forum, all the members would witness positive effects on the economic growth of the Caspian region and a significant increase in trade exchanges.

Aref stated that this Forum can help the members find solutions to develop economic relations.

He continued that the capacities and neighborly relations are stable and it is necessary to provide more grounds for deepening economic exchanges.

He added that Iran continues the path of development and progress with strength due to the problems and limitations resulting from oppressive sanctions.

Aref stressed that neighbors have an important and strategic position in Iran's foreign policy, noting that Iran does not forget its friends who are not influenced by third elements in difficult times.

"We are grateful for Iran's recent membership as an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union and the signing and finalization of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian member states for our colleagues," the first vice president added.

