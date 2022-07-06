  1. Sports
Jul 6, 2022, 2:09 PM

Taremi misses MVP award, commentator defends

Taremi misses MVP award, commentator defends

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) –  While Mehdi Taremi lost the chance to receive the 2021/22 I Liga Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, the Portuguese commentator said that the player deserved the title. 

The Iranian legionnaire Mehdi Taremi has been nominated for the award but the award went to Darwin Nunez, the Benfica striker.

Sofia Oliveira, the commentator for CNN Portugal reacted to the result, noting that players like "Vitinha", "Luis Díaz" and Taremi, who is the best striker, are better than Darwin.

Taremi played for 2613 minutes in the top flight team in which he scored 20 goals.

Mehdi Taremi (born on July 18, 1992) is a footballer who plays as a striker for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Iranian national team.

Earlier, the forward was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021.

AMK/5531936

News Code 188813
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188813/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News