The Iranian legionnaire Mehdi Taremi has been nominated for the award but the award went to Darwin Nunez, the Benfica striker.

Sofia Oliveira, the commentator for CNN Portugal reacted to the result, noting that players like "Vitinha", "Luis Díaz" and Taremi, who is the best striker, are better than Darwin.

Taremi played for 2613 minutes in the top flight team in which he scored 20 goals.

Mehdi Taremi (born on July 18, 1992) is a footballer who plays as a striker for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Iranian national team.

Earlier, the forward was shortlisted for the FIFA Puskas Award 2021.

AMK/5531936