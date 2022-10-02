  1. Sports
Oct 2, 2022, 8:29 PM

Persepolis suffers first defeat at Iran's league

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – The top of Iranian Professional League (IPL) remained at the top of the table after its first loss this season.

Perspolis-e Tehran hosted Tractorsazi of Tabriz in Tehran Grand Azadi Stadium on Sunday and suffered a 1-0 defeat.

The Reds as they are known in Iran had the chance to equalize the results at the minute of 85 through a penalty shootout which was repelled by the Tractor goalkeeper.

Perspolis is still at the top of the IPL table despite the loss ahead of its Tehranian traditional rival Esteghlal-e Tehran who is in second place with the same 14 points. Persepolis tops Esteghlal thanks to goal difference.

Tractorsazi moved up to fifth place after the win.

