Persepolis suffers first defeat at Iran's league

Perspolis-e Tehran hosted Tractorsazi of Tabriz in Tehran Grand Azadi Stadium on Sunday and suffered a 1-0 defeat.

The Reds as they are known in Iran had the chance to equalize the results at the minute of 85 through a penalty shootout which was repelled by the Tractor goalkeeper.

Perspolis is still at the top of the IPL table despite the loss ahead of its Tehranian traditional rival Esteghlal-e Tehran who is in second place with the same 14 points. Persepolis tops Esteghlal thanks to goal difference.

Tractorsazi moved up to fifth place after the win.

KI