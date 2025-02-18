Vladimir Zelensky, who has stopped posting video addresses to the public for several days, is focused on more important matters, in his view, such as forming a "coalition of those offended" by US President Donald Trump globally, Russian Foreign Ministry special envoy on Kiev's crimes, Rodion Miroshnik, said, TASS reported.

"Zelensky has decided that there’s no need to communicate with his own citizens right now. The people who are under the 'reliable control of the territorial recruitment centers' no longer require any more pleas. Zelensky has already dismantled these people, used them as leverage, and permitted them to fight at 18. What more do they need? Zelensky’s priority now is assembling a 'coalition of those offended by Trump.' Without this, his personal prospects become not only distant but also daunting. To achieve this, he’s hopping between countries, giving countless interviews, almost as if leaping from the frying pan into the fire. Where do addresses to the Ukrainian public fit in?" the diplomat added.

Since the start of Russia's special military operation, Zelensky had been delivering nightly video addresses to the people, which he shared on his Telegram channel. However, it has been five days without a single address.

MP/