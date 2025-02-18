No reason for diplomatic crisis between Tehran, Beirut

In an interview with the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBC), Raji said that Lebanon's priority is that 200 Lebanese citizens in Iran want to return to their country.

The Lebanese ambassador in Tehran is following up on this issue, as well as the permits that have not yet been issued, he added.

Raji mentioned that Lebanon requested its ambassador in Tehran to arrange an indirect flight from Iran to Beirut via Baghdad, adding that the additional costs of this flight will be covered by the Lebanese government.

Lebanon's relations with Iran are unique, and we must gradually address the issues while Iran should understand our situation, the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants added.

