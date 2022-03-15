Iran explicitly condemns war anywhere in world

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, the Iranian foreign minister said that his visit is due to discuss several issues including Tehran-Moscow bilateral ties and pursuing agreements reached between Iran and Russia during President Raeisi's visit to Moscow.

Citing that Iran condemns any war in any part of the world, whether it's in Yemen, Ukraine and Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian said that he will discuss the situation in Ukraine with the Russian officials as well.

Iran also condemns unilateral sanctions against nations, he added.

Vienna negotiations will be discussed between the Iranian and Russian parties, according to Amir-Abdollahian.

Mahdi Safari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, Alireza Haghighian, Director General of the Eurasia Department of the Foreign Ministry, and Ali Asghar Khaji, Iranian Foreign Minister's senior advisor in political affairs accompany Amir-Abdollahian on his visit to Moscow.

Amir-Abdollahian, during his visit to Russia, is set to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

